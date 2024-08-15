GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

About GigaMedia

GIGM stock remained flat at $1.34 during trading on Thursday. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.39.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

