GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
