Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,385,673 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,737,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 627,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

