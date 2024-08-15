Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.862 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $94.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $94.75.
Glanbia Company Profile
