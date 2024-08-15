Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.
