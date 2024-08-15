Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Global-E Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,794. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

