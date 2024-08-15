Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

