Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Global-E Online updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,154. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

