Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.407-2.421 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Mizuho cut their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.28.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.