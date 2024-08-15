Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 239,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

