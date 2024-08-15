Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 248000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.33.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Arrow Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.