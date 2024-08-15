Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

