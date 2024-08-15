Got Guaranteed One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,810.84 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $14,810.84 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

