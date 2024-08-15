GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 189 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,363,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,802,000.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,652. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

