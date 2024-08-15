GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.21. 161,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,463. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

