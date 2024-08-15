GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 583 iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JXI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

