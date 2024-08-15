GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,043 shares of company stock worth $12,369,468. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.89. 284,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,345. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

