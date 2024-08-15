GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $408.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

