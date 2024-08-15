GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

IHAK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 23,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,607. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

