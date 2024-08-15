GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 654,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17. The company has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.