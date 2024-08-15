GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average of $327.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $374.89.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

