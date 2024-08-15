GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $33,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

TAP traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

