GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,264. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.