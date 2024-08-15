GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,264. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.