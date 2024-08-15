GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,939,456. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

