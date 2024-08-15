Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $693.97 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

