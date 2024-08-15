Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

