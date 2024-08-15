Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 5.1 %

Vertiv stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.