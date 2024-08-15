Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 235 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $125,319,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.66 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

