Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 395 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

