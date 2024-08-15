Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,788 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after buying an additional 435,104 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,753,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.69 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

