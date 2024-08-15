Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $8,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 304,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, American Express Co bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $17,924,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at $12,983,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.