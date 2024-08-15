Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

NYSE ETN opened at $298.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day moving average is $307.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

