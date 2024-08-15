Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in HP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

