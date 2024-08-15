Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 154,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.26 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

