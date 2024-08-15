Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.