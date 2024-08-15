Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

