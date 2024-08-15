Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,642 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 269,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

