Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,495. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

