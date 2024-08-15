Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

