Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 533 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

