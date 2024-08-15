Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $101,386.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,419.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.05 or 0.00578661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00110091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00261851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

