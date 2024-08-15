Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,048. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.