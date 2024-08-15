Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $339.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $373.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

