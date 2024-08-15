Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GUG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,294. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.