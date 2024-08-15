Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,260.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HDALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
About Haidilao International
