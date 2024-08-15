Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,260.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HDALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

