Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hang Lung Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Hang Lung Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

