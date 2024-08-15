Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 48855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

