Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 1,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.