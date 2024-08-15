HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCP. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,236. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

