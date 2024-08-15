HC Wainwright Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $38.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

