HC Wainwright Cuts Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target to $49.00

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Neurogene Price Performance

NGNE stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

